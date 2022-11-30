UNC vs. Indiana: Game Thread

The North Carolina Tar Heels are just moments away from taking on the Indiana Hoosiers as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Heels haven’t had the best record against the Hoosiers, but all of that could change with a road win tonight. Perhaps the biggest thing on the line tonight, however, is proving that there was a reason that they were the preseason #1 team in the country, because to this point in the season they definitely have given naysayers a lot of ammo.

The great news is that the Heels will have both Armando Bacot and Leaky Black after they suffered injuries during the 4OT game against Alabama. Hubert Davis desperately needs to figure out how to get Bacot more shots, which may involve a combination of forbidding Caleb Love and RJ Davis from shooting so much, and also getting Bacot the ball closer to the basket. One of the more puzzling developments has been Bacot catching the ball near the arc, which has led to some awkward drives whenever he does feel like he has a lane. I’m sure Bacot wants to prove that he has some of the skills that NBA scouts are looking for, but right now I think it’s more important for everyone on the team to utilize their strengths so that the season can get back on track.

As always, we will be back after the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!