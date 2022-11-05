UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch

We hope you hadn’t gotten used to being able to sleep in and go about your day leisurely, as today is going to be an earlier start in Charlottesville.

There was a time when it felt like every Carolina game kicked off at noon, but so far the Tar Heels have avoided this start time in Chapel Hill, and they haven’t started this early since their win in Atlanta against Georgia State. With the way the season has gone for UVA, though, it’s not surprising that this game ultimately was shuffled off to an early start.

For anyone who may think this game is a layup for the Tar Heels, clearly you haven’t watch Carolina in either Mack Brown era. All you have to do is whisper “1996” to folks and their memories flash to Chris Keldorf in Charlottesville losing their chance at a upper-echelon bowl, and multiple UNC players and fans being pelted with oranges. Since he came back, he’s played in Charlottesville just once, the pandemic season of 2020, and somehow it didn’t derail their run to the Orange Bowl.

A lot of the assumptions about Carolina making it to Charlotte are based on the fact that they have UVA and Georgia Tech left on the schedule, but fans at this point know that as easily as they can win a game, they can lose it. Even when face with outmatched opponents — think Florida A&M, Georgia State, and Virginia Tech — the Tar Heels needed a half to get their footing going. It’s a dangerous way to play, and it’d be nice to see Carolina put an opponent away early.

While they can’t clinch the Coastal today thanks to Duke’s win last night, they can take a big step forward to locking it up with a win. With that in mind, if you aren’t going to be in Charlottesville, here’s how you can catch the action: