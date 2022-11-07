UNC vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to Watch

It’s been an offseason full of praise, predictions, expectations, commercials, and anticipation. We’ve re-lived retiring Coach K over, and over, and over again, and we’ve mourned the chance the Tar Heels had to take home an improbable national title when their injuries and lack of depth caught up to them. It feels like since it’s been forever since we’ve actually seen the team on the floor in a basketball contest that counted.

It has been, in fact, seven months. Tonight, that changes.

Your 2022-23 Tar Heels start the regular season tonight, in a much different spot than how they began it a year ago. The coach is no longer new, the players on the court know what to expect, and they are now the hunted instead of the hunters. They begin the season #1 in the country via both polls, and many are expecting them to be in the position cut down the nets in Houston five months from now. The enter the season near or at the top of many sports books for winning the title.

Since you’ve waited this long, I hope you took in some extra caffeine this morning because you’ll have to wait until the end of the day to see the Tar Heels play. If you aren’t going to be in the Smith Center tomorrow, here’s how you can watch Carolina tip off their season against the Seahawks.