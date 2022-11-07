UNC Basketball: UNCW Game Thread

Last season didn’t end the way any of us wanted it to, but what a ride it was to get there. It felt special. The fact that all the starters with eligibility remaining decided to return for this year makes the upcoming season feel like it could be special too. Just as the 2017 was out for redemption, the 2022-2023 team is out to run it back.

They kick things off tonight against UNCW at the Dean Dome. The top ranked Tar Heels will look to take advantage of early season tuneups before taking part in the PK80 over Thanksgiving.

It should be a real treat to get to see this team play this season. The talent is certainly there, and every player will have a little more experience under their belt. Expectations are obviously high, but it could be a very special season in Chapel Hill.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!