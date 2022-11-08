Top 25: Week of 11/7

We’ve reached a busy season in college sports. Football season is getting into the home stage, with North Carolina within touching distance of the ACC Coastal Division title. Meanwhile, basketball season is underway, with the Tar Heels’ men’s team kicking off their season last night, and the women’s team set to tomorrow night.

As we prepare to dive head first into all the action, let’s check in on where things stand in the various AP Top 25 rankings.

Football

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

The win over Virginia has the Tar Heels up another couple spots and having cracked the top 15. Carolina’s ascent up the polls this season continues to look like the opposite of their descent last season.

Biggest Winners

LSU picking up a win over Alabama in Brian Kelly’s first year in Baton Rouge has seen the Tigers move up eight spots, cracking the top 10, where they already were in the first College Football Playoff Rankings. Beyond them, there are five new teams in this week’s edition, headlined by Texas who went from unranked to #18.

Biggest Losers

It was a pair of Big 12 teams that saw the biggest falls of the week. On the other side of Texas was Kansas State, who dropped 10 spot after taking a loss to the Longhorns. Topping them was Oklahoma State, who went from #18 to the unofficial #30. Just two weeks ago, the Cowboys were all the way up at #9.

Conference Breakdown

Pac 12: 5

SEC: 5

ACC: 4

Big Ten: 4

Big 12: 3

AAC: 2

Independent: 2

Marquee Matchups This Week

#25 UCF (7-2, 4-1 AAC) at #19 Tulane (8-1, 5-0 AAC) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN2

#17 North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) at #21 Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2

#7 TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) at #24 Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

Basketball

With the basketball season underway, we’re going to add those AP rankings to our weekly roundup. We don’t have any new rankings from the preseason ones, but since the season is now underway, let’s refresh our memories with where the Top 25s stand going into the new year.

Men’s AP Top 25

North Carolina (47 first place votes) Gonzaga (12) Houston (1) Kentucky (2) Kansas (tied for #5) Baylor (tied for #5) Duke UCLA Creighton Arkansas Tennessee Texas Indiana TCU Auburn Villanova Arizona Virginia San Diego State Alabama Oregon Michigan Illinois Dayton Texas Tech

Marquee Matchups This Week

Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga (in San Diego) - Friday at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN

#16 Villanova at Temple - Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU

Colorado vs. #11 Tennessee (in Nashville) - Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s AP Top 25

South Carolina (30 first place votes) Stanford Texas Iowa Tennessee UConn Louisville Iowa State Notre Dame NC State Indiana North Carolina Virginia Tech Ohio State Oklahoma LSU Maryland Baylor Arizona Oregon Creighton Nebraska South Dakota State Princeton Michigan

Marquee Matchups This Week