Top 25: Week of 11/7

Football season in entering the home stretch, and basketball season has arrived.

By Matt Ferenchick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 North Carolina at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We’ve reached a busy season in college sports. Football season is getting into the home stage, with North Carolina within touching distance of the ACC Coastal Division title. Meanwhile, basketball season is underway, with the Tar Heels’ men’s team kicking off their season last night, and the women’s team set to tomorrow night.

As we prepare to dive head first into all the action, let’s check in on where things stand in the various AP Top 25 rankings.

Football

AP Top 25

  1. Georgia (62 first place votes)
  2. Ohio State (1)
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. UCLA
  10. Alabama
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Clemson
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. Tulane
  17. NC State
  18. Texas
  19. Liberty
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Kansas State
  24. Washington
  25. Florida State

Where is UNC?

The win over Virginia has the Tar Heels up another couple spots and having cracked the top 15. Carolina’s ascent up the polls this season continues to look like the opposite of their descent last season.

Biggest Winners

LSU picking up a win over Alabama in Brian Kelly’s first year in Baton Rouge has seen the Tigers move up eight spots, cracking the top 10, where they already were in the first College Football Playoff Rankings. Beyond them, there are five new teams in this week’s edition, headlined by Texas who went from unranked to #18.

Biggest Losers

It was a pair of Big 12 teams that saw the biggest falls of the week. On the other side of Texas was Kansas State, who dropped 10 spot after taking a loss to the Longhorns. Topping them was Oklahoma State, who went from #18 to the unofficial #30. Just two weeks ago, the Cowboys were all the way up at #9.

Conference Breakdown

  • Pac 12: 5
  • SEC: 5
  • ACC: 4
  • Big Ten: 4
  • Big 12: 3
  • AAC: 2
  • Independent: 2

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #25 UCF (7-2, 4-1 AAC) at #19 Tulane (8-1, 5-0 AAC) - Saturday at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #17 North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) at #21 Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3 ACC) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #7 TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) at #24 Texas (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) - Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC

Basketball

With the basketball season underway, we’re going to add those AP rankings to our weekly roundup. We don’t have any new rankings from the preseason ones, but since the season is now underway, let’s refresh our memories with where the Top 25s stand going into the new year.

Men’s AP Top 25

  1. North Carolina (47 first place votes)
  2. Gonzaga (12)
  3. Houston (1)
  4. Kentucky (2)
  5. Kansas (tied for #5)
  6. Baylor (tied for #5)
  7. Duke
  8. UCLA
  9. Creighton
  10. Arkansas
  11. Tennessee
  12. Texas
  13. Indiana
  14. TCU
  15. Auburn
  16. Villanova
  17. Arizona
  18. Virginia
  19. San Diego State
  20. Alabama
  21. Oregon
  22. Michigan
  23. Illinois
  24. Dayton
  25. Texas Tech

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga (in San Diego) - Friday at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN
  • #16 Villanova at Temple - Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPNU
  • Colorado vs. #11 Tennessee (in Nashville) - Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina (30 first place votes)
  2. Stanford
  3. Texas
  4. Iowa
  5. Tennessee
  6. UConn
  7. Louisville
  8. Iowa State
  9. Notre Dame
  10. NC State
  11. Indiana
  12. North Carolina
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. Ohio State
  15. Oklahoma
  16. LSU
  17. Maryland
  18. Baylor
  19. Arizona
  20. Oregon
  21. Creighton
  22. Nebraska
  23. South Dakota State
  24. Princeton
  25. Michigan

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #5 Tennessee at #14 Ohio State - Tonight at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network
  • #1 South Carolina at #17 Maryland - Friday at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #3 Texas at #6 UConn - Monday at 6:30 PM ET

