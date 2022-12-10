UNC vs. Georgia Tech: How to Watch

After what’s been a less than stellar couple weeks, North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball got a nearly a full week off. They haven’t taken the court for a game since last Sunday’s loss to Virginia Tech, but they’re back in action today, trying to end a four-game losing streak.

Coming to the Dean Dome for today’s game will be Georgia Tech. Josh Pastner’s squad is 6-3 so far this season and is coming off a mid-week victory over Georgia. The win over the Bulldogs was Tech’s first over Power 5 competition this season, but then again, UNC is still at zero in that category.

If you’re not going to be in attendance for this afternoon’s action, here’s everything you need to know about how to catch today’s game.