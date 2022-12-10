UNC Basketball: Georgia Tech Game Thread

The Tar Heels need a win today. That is a very simplistic article starter, but it’s extremely true. UNC finds themselves trapped in a four-game losing streak in which they’ve shown some flashes of the team they could be while falling short each time. The ACC slate got off to a rough beginning for Carolina last weekend when they were without Armando Bacot against Virginia Tech.

So many of the reasons the four-game losing streak happened aren’t really relevant now. They aren’t playing multiple games back-to-back, they haven’t been on the road for nearly forever, and they’ve had almost an entire week of practice to right the wrongs of the defeats. We’ll see if the team that takes the floor today can find the energy and urgency of the final few minutes against the Hokies in which they turned a laugher into a three-point game. We need to see that team.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!