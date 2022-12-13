Top 25: Week of 12/12

As we wait for football and bowl games to get underway, the basketball season is underway. Some conference have even played a couple league games, including the ACC. While there’s still some split attention, basketball being the main story is now far away now.

UNC’s basketball teams had a fairly solid weekend, as both picked up wins. Before the games for this week get underway, let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Purdue (27 first place votes) Virginia (19) UConn (15) Alabama Houston Tennessee (1) Texas Kansas Arizona Arkansas Baylor Duke Kentucky Indiana Gonzaga UCLA Mississippi State Illinois Auburn Maryland TCU Wisconsin Ohio State Virginia Tech Miami

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels did finally end their losing streak with a win over Georgia Tech over the weekend, but that was not remotely enough to get them back near the Top 25. Carolina is vote-less in this week’s poll.

Biggest Winners

We have a new #1. After Houston lost to Alabama, Purdue jumped up three places to take the top spot. Their 10-0 start to the season includes wins over Gonzaga and Duke.

Biggest Losers

Creighton has gone through a similar fall as UNC as of late. After starting the season in the top ten, the Blue Jays are now unranked, having taken four consecutive losses. Their defeats to Arizona and Texas aren’t bad ones, but the Nebraska and BYU ones aren’t great. Also for off court reasons, the Longhorns aren’t doing great right now.

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten: 6

SEC: 6

ACC: 4

Big 12: 4

Pac-12: 2

AAC: 1

Big East: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#14 Indiana (8-2) at #8 Kansas (9-1) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2

#5 Houston (9-1) at #2 Virginia (8-0) - Saturday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2

#6 Tennessee (9-1) at #9 Arizona (8-1) - Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (28 first place votes) Stanford Ohio State Indiana Notre Dame Virginia Tech North Carolina NC State UConn UCLA LSU Iowa Utah Iowa State Maryland Oregon (tied for #16) Creighton (tied for #16) Baylor Michigan Arizona Arkansas Kansas Gonzaga Oklahoma Villanova

Where is UNC?

Two wins over UNC Wilmington and Wofford have the Tar Heels up a spot. The 8-1 start to the season, with the lone loss coming on the road to #4 Indiana, has Carolina at #7.

Biggest Winners

After knocking off UConn over the weekend, Maryland has jumped a week high five spots. With three, the Terrapins are tied for the most losses of any currently ranked team, but they have victories over the current #5, #9, and #18.

Biggest Losers

Arizona took the biggest fall of any team this week, dropping eight spots. That came about after the Wildcats lost to Kansas, who themselves moved up to #23.

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten: 5

Pac-12: 5

ACC: 4

Big 12: 4

Big East: 3

SEC: 3

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week