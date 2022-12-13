 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 25: Week of 12/12

Let’s check in on the rankings after last week’s action.

By Matt Ferenchick
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 10 Georgia Tech at North Carolina Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As we wait for football and bowl games to get underway, the basketball season is underway. Some conference have even played a couple league games, including the ACC. While there’s still some split attention, basketball being the main story is now far away now.

UNC’s basketball teams had a fairly solid weekend, as both picked up wins. Before the games for this week get underway, let’s check in on where things stand in the AP Top 25.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Purdue (27 first place votes)
  2. Virginia (19)
  3. UConn (15)
  4. Alabama
  5. Houston
  6. Tennessee (1)
  7. Texas
  8. Kansas
  9. Arizona
  10. Arkansas
  11. Baylor
  12. Duke
  13. Kentucky
  14. Indiana
  15. Gonzaga
  16. UCLA
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Illinois
  19. Auburn
  20. Maryland
  21. TCU
  22. Wisconsin
  23. Ohio State
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Miami

Where is UNC?

The Tar Heels did finally end their losing streak with a win over Georgia Tech over the weekend, but that was not remotely enough to get them back near the Top 25. Carolina is vote-less in this week’s poll.

Biggest Winners

We have a new #1. After Houston lost to Alabama, Purdue jumped up three places to take the top spot. Their 10-0 start to the season includes wins over Gonzaga and Duke.

Biggest Losers

Creighton has gone through a similar fall as UNC as of late. After starting the season in the top ten, the Blue Jays are now unranked, having taken four consecutive losses. Their defeats to Arizona and Texas aren’t bad ones, but the Nebraska and BYU ones aren’t great. Also for off court reasons, the Longhorns aren’t doing great right now.

Conference Breakdown

  • Big Ten: 6
  • SEC: 6
  • ACC: 4
  • Big 12: 4
  • Pac-12: 2
  • AAC: 1
  • Big East: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #14 Indiana (8-2) at #8 Kansas (9-1) - Saturday at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #5 Houston (9-1) at #2 Virginia (8-0) - Saturday at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #6 Tennessee (9-1) at #9 Arizona (8-1) - Saturday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN2

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina (28 first place votes)
  2. Stanford
  3. Ohio State
  4. Indiana
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Virginia Tech
  7. North Carolina
  8. NC State
  9. UConn
  10. UCLA
  11. LSU
  12. Iowa
  13. Utah
  14. Iowa State
  15. Maryland
  16. Oregon (tied for #16)
  17. Creighton (tied for #16)
  18. Baylor
  19. Michigan
  20. Arizona
  21. Arkansas
  22. Kansas
  23. Gonzaga
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Villanova

Where is UNC?

Two wins over UNC Wilmington and Wofford have the Tar Heels up a spot. The 8-1 start to the season, with the lone loss coming on the road to #4 Indiana, has Carolina at #7.

Biggest Winners

After knocking off UConn over the weekend, Maryland has jumped a week high five spots. With three, the Terrapins are tied for the most losses of any currently ranked team, but they have victories over the current #5, #9, and #18.

Biggest Losers

Arizona took the biggest fall of any team this week, dropping eight spots. That came about after the Wildcats lost to Kansas, who themselves moved up to #23.

Conference Breakdown

  • Big Ten: 5
  • Pac-12: 5
  • ACC: 4
  • Big 12: 4
  • Big East: 3
  • SEC: 3
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #21 Arkansas (12-0) at #16 Creighton (8-1) - Saturday at 2:00 PM ET on Flo Sports
  • #14 Iowa State (7-2) vs. #25 Villanova (9-2) in Uncasville, CT - 3:30 PM ET on ESPN or ESPN2
  • #5 Notre Dame (8-1) at #6 Virginia Tech (10-0) - Sunday at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network

