UNC vs. The Citadel: How to Watch

There was a lot of good that came out of Saturday’s game, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have an opportunity tonight to build on that performance.

Most notably, UNC’s inside presence returned to form with a dominating performance on the glass. Carolina’s 15 assists were another promising development after tallying just 11 assists combined in the past two games.

The Tar Heels and Bulldogs are meeting for the 20th time this evening. Carolina is undefeated versus the Citadel.

The last time these two teams met was in 1991 in Chapel Hill. Senior guard Hubert Davis led all scorers with 16 points in the 97-58 Carolina victory.

Let’s see how this Davis-led team responds to a scrappy Citadel squad coming off a couple of games versus their Charleston neighbors.

Here’s how to catch the action tonight from the Smith Center: