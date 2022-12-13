UNC vs. The Citadel: How to Watch

There was a lot of good that came out of Saturday’s game, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have an opportunity tonight to build on that performance.
Most notably, UNC’s inside presence returned to form with a dominating performance on the glass. Carolina’s 15 assists were another promising development after tallying just 11 assists combined in the past two games.
The Tar Heels and Bulldogs are meeting for the 20th time this evening. Carolina is undefeated versus the Citadel.
The last time these two teams met was in 1991 in Chapel Hill. Senior guard Hubert Davis led all scorers with 16 points in the 97-58 Carolina victory.
Let’s see how this Davis-led team responds to a scrappy Citadel squad coming off a couple of games versus their Charleston neighbors.
Here’s how to catch the action tonight from the Smith Center:
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Student Activities Center, Chapel Hill, NC
- TV: ESPN2 with Derek Jones and Perry Clark
- Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Eric Montross. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, the THSN feed will air on channel 381 in your car and 971 on the app. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and Tune In.
- Streaming: The ESPN2 broadcast can be streamed on Watch ESPN
- Line: UNC -25, O/U 144
