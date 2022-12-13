UNC Basketball: The Citadel Game Thread

UNC managed to snap their four-game losing streak on Saturday with a win over Georgia Tech. They have a couple big non-conference tournaments coming up over the holidays, so tonight’s game against The Citadel serves as a final easy tune-up before Ohio State and Michigan come calling.

The Tar Heels got Armando Bacot back against the Yellow Jackets, but the big man was clearly still not at 100%. He still favored his shoulder throughout the first half, so that’ll be something to keep an eye on tonight. Seth Trimble was also given extended minutes in the first half against Georgia Tech after Caleb Love started the game struggling with shooting and turnovers. We also got our first glimpse of freshman Jalen Washington in the win. Hopefully tonight’s score dictates that we can see more of him this evening.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!