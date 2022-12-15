UNC Football hires Chip Lindsey as their new offensive coordinator

Well that didn’t take long: UNC announced today that they have hired Chip Lindsey as their new offensive coordinator for the football team. This announcement comes less than 24 hours after they hired Randy Clements for the offensive line coach position.

Lindsey has been coaching for 26 years, and will be leaving his offensive coordinator job at UCF, where he helped get the team to the Military Bowl this season to face off against Duke. They finished the regular season with a 9-4 record, and their most notable win of the season was against #17 Tulane. According to UNC’s announcement, Lindsey has overseen offenses that averaged at least 30 points per game in eight of his 11 seasons. It is also worth noting that UCF’s offense was ranked 26th nationally in scoring, 11th in total offense, and eight in rushing offense.

Here is what Mack Brown had to say about his new offensive coordinator:

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Chip, his wife Cecily, and their four children, Claire, Caroline, Cooper and Conner, to the Carolina football family,” Brown said. “Chip is well-versed in UNC’s offensive style of play and he has a wealth of experience working with some of the greatest offensive minds in the country. You can see that in the way his offenses play. Chip is multiple in his approach and has the unique skill of adapting based on personnel. He’s developed quarterbacks at a high level including two current NFL QBs in Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham. Chip does a great job teaching the young men he works with and giving them the ability to maximize their potential. Everyone I spoke with during the search raved about him as both a coach and a person and we’re thrilled he and his family are part of our program.”

Given his credentials, it sounds like Mack Brown may have found one of the more suitable offensive coordinators available to replace Phil Longo. Lindsey has a resume that speaks for itself, and it will be exciting to see what he can do with what could be Drake Maye’s final season as a Tar Heel.

What do you think of Brown’s newest hire? Let us know in the comments below.