UNC vs. Ohio State: How To Watch

After a couple of years where the schedule has been juggled around because of COVID, the Tar Heels return to the annual CBS Sports Classic to play a non-Kentucky team for the first time since 2019. This year, their tour of the Big 10 continues as the Ohio State Buckeyes will be their opponent, and the Wildcats will just have to settle for going up against UCLA.

Don’t worry, with the ACC/SEC challenge taking over for the ACC/Big 10 challenge next year, I’m sure we’ll be seeing Kentucky soon enough.

Ohio State comes into this game ranked, but they also have lost a couple of their bigger events so far. They dropped their first game in the Maui Invitational to San Diego State, but recovered to win their last two. They then they lost to Duke in the ACC/Big 10 challenge. They’ve been off since last Thursday, a close win to Rutgers in Columbus.

This year’s venue for the Classic is a first: Madison Square Garden. After a few years rotating around multiple cities, The “World’s Most Famous Arena” now hosts what CBS has turned into them turning the page to the college basketball season. Here’s hoping the Tar Heels that are planning to go have enjoyed all the sites of the Big Apple decked out for the holidays, and they all get to leave with their third win in a row.

If you aren’t going to be in New York for the game, never fear, we have you covered on how to catch the action:

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY TV: CBS with Brad Nessler and Bill Raftery on the call of the action, Jenny Dell will be on the sidelines.

CBS with Brad Nessler and Bill Raftery on the call of the action, Jenny Dell will be on the sidelines. Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Jones Angell and Eric Montross. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. On Sirius XM, the THSN feed will air on channel 387 in your car and 977 on the app. You can also listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and Tune In.

Streaming: CBS is available online, on the CBS Sports App, the actual CBS app (Apple and Google Play) for free, or on Paramount + for those who already subscribe.