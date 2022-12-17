UNC Basketball: Ohio State Game Thread

Things have certainly looked better for UNC over their last two games following the four-game losing streak. They’ve played more like a team, played more of what we recognize as Carolina basketball, and have gotten two wins to show for it. The wins over Georgia Tech and The Citadel were fun, but Ohio State will be another tough test for the Tar Heels.

UNC didn’t do so hot last time they faced strong opponents. Maybe some or a lot of that can be chalked up to the lack of rest, the cross-country travel, and looming finals. None of those things are factors today, so we’ll get to see what Carolina is capable of against good competition without those outside elements.

One thing that has been working as of late for Hubert Davis is going to his bench more. It’s probably safe to say that will be a factor in this one. Seth Trimble has been getting some good burn at point guard to spell Caleb Love, and we’ve gotten to see the first minutes from Jalen Washington after returning from his knee injury. Those guys, as well as Tyler Nickel and Puff Johnson, may need to help out if UNC wants to take home a win against the Buckeyes.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!