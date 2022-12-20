Top 25: Week of 12/19

We’ve reached Christmas week, which means we’re about to turn up the heat on the college basketball season. While some teams, including UNC, have already had some league games, conference play is soon going to get into full swing, and before you know it, the calendar will turn to March.

However, we’re not there yet, and there’s still some intriguing non-conference matchups. The Tar Heel men had one over the weekend, picking up a much-needed win over Ohio State. Now that the dust has settled on last week, let’s check in on where things stand in this week’s AP Top 25 polls.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Purdue (40 first place votes) UConn (21) Houston Kansas Arizona Virginia Texas Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Gonzaga Baylor UCLA Duke Mississippi State Illinois Wisconsin Indiana Kentucky TCU Virginia Tech Miami Auburn Marquette Arizona State

Where is UNC?

The past week or so has been much better from the Tar Heels, as they’ve won three-straight games, including their first one over a seeming no doubt tourney team against Ohio State. As a result, Carolina is headed in the right direction in voting, but they haven’t gotten back into the rankings just yet. UNC is now the unofficial #32, as they’re 62 ranking points behind #25 Arizona State.

Biggest Winners

While there were some big games last week, there weren’t too many big jumps up this week. Wisconsin led the way, moving up five spots after improving to 9-2 on the season.

Biggest Losers

UNC’s win over Ohio State was obviously an important one for the Tar Heels, but it did somewhat tank the Buckeyes’ stock a bit. Ohio State went into the game on Saturday at #23, but fell out of the poll after the loss and now sit behind Carolina in the vote count. Their drop was a week high 10 spots.

Conference Breakdown

SEC: 6

ACC: 4

Big 12: 4

Big Ten: 4

Pac-12: 3

Big East: 2

AAC: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#6 Virginia (8-1, 1-0 ACC) at #22 Miami (11-1, 2-0 ACC) - Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET on ACC Network

#25 Arizona State (11-1) at San Francisco (9-3) - Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network

#16 Illinois (8-3) vs. Missouri (10-1) in St. Louis - Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

South Carolina (28 first place votes) Stanford Ohio State Indiana Notre Dame North Carolina NC State Virginia Tech UConn LSU UCLA Utah Iowa Iowa State Maryland Oregon Arkansas Arizona Michigan Kansas Creighton Gonzaga Oklahoma Baylor St. John’s

Where is UNC?

It was a fairly quiet week on the women’s side of things, with the only game being a easy win at home over USC Upstate. However, the victory was enough for the Tar Heels to move up another spot and are now #6 in the country.

Biggest Winners

In general, there wasn’t too many big swings in this week’s women’s poll. The biggest jump belongs to Arkansas, who moved up four spots after they beat then #16 Creighton to remain unbeaten.

Biggest Losers

The Blue Jays fell five spots as a result of that loss to Arkansas, but Baylor had the biggest drop of the week. The Bears fell six places after taking a 21-point home loss to Arizona.

Conference Breakdown

Pac-12: 5

Big Ten: 5

ACC: 4

Big 12: 4

Big East: 3

SEC: 3

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week