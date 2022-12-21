UNC vs. Michigan: How to Watch

After picking up a win over Ohio State over the weekend, North Carolina is set to take on another Big Ten team tonight. This time, it’s the other half of the famous rivalry, as the Tar Heels will be in Charlotte tonight to take on Michigan as part of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.

The Wolverines will come into tonight’s matchup at 7-3. Although it hasn’t been as dramatic a fall as UNC’s, Michigan is also had a slow start to the season after starting it as a ranked team. Their three losses have come to Kentucky, Virginia, and Arizona State, the last of which was a 25-point blowout. Their most recent game was against Lipscomb, in which they trailed as late as the four minute mark of the second half. Last season, the teams met at the Smith Center, in a game the Tar Heels won 72-51. Despite that, UNC has certainly had their issues this season, and this will be another chance to see if they’re getting back on track.

If you’re not going to be in attendance for tonight’s action, here’s everything to know about how to check out the game.