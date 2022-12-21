UNC Basketball: Michigan Game Thread

Carolina got a signature win of their season on Saturday when they beat Ohio State in overtime of the CBS Sports Classic. It was desperately needed after dropping four straight the last time they played teams that were better than average. It’s definitely something to build off for the team that came into the season ranked #1 in the country. They are still very much trying to find their identity, and they can continue to do so when they take on Michigan in Charlotte for the Jumpman Invitational.

It’s also the non-conference finale for UNC. They’ve already had two ACC games so far, but the rest of the conference slate begins Friday against Pittsburgh before the new year. Wake Forest, the first team they’ll take on in 2023, just knocked off Duke in Winston-Salem last night.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!