Merry Christmas, Carolina!

So much of what makes Christmas special to those who celebrate is nostalgia. We’re transported back to a time when the world was safe and warm, to “It’s a Wonderful Life” on TV and “White Christmas” on the radio.

So in that spirit, let Tar Heel Blog’s gift to you this Christmas morning be some comforting nostalgia from this past year. Let’s hope that 2023 is just as wonderful.

It surely will be, because everyday is a GDTBATH.

UNC beats Boston College to win the women’s lacrosse national championship

Carolina ruin Coach K’s final game at Cameron

Tar Heels bury Coach K, beating Duke in the Final Four

Drake Maye puts Carolina on top at Duke