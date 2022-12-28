UNC vs. Oregon: How to Watch

Later tonight, the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) will take on the Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) in the Holiday Bowl. This will be the first bowl game in California that the Heels have ever played, and it will also be the first time ever that they have played the Ducks. As of right now, the Heels are 15-21 in bowl games, and it is now the fourth year in a row that they have qualified for one.

While both teams are similar when it comes to the number of losses they’ve experienced, Oregon’s losses have been exclusively to ranked teams. They had to go up against #3 Georgia to open the season, and from there went on an eight-game win streak before losing to #25 Washington, and eventually they would fall to in-state rivals #21 Oregon State to close out the season. While both teams are going to be missing players, it does feel like Oregon is going to have the upper hand on the Heels in this one, but perhaps Drake Maye & Co. have different plans. This should be a fascinating game, because aside from Clemson, this will be the toughest team that the Heels have faced all season.

If you were unable to make it out to California for the game, don’t worry: here is how you can watch, listen, and stream tonight’s game!