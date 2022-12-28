UNC Recruiting: 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau has committed to the Tar Heels

This evening, five-star 2024 point guard Elliot Cadeau announced that he is committing to the University of North Carolina. This announcement was made during halftime of the Roselle Catholic vs. Gonzaga game, which is part of the Made Hoops Jordan Holiday Classic.

Cadeau’s recruitment was unpredictable throughout, and all we really knew was which schools he had the most interest in. He chose the Tar Heels over Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech. Out of those schools, he only took official visits to UNC, Texas Tech, and Louisville. Here is what Cadeau had to say about UNC when he spoke to 247Sports:

“Coach Hubert Davis has been in contact with me for almost a year now. I like how it’s the head coach talking to me every week. It really shows me that I’m a priority for them. Also they’re a winning program and I like winning a lot. I know if I were to go there I’ll have elite players around me that would help us win.”

Cadeau is a 6’1, 165-lb guard from Branson, Missouri, and currently plays for Link Academy. He is currently the best point guard in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and is the 10th-best player overall. If his current composite score holds, he will join the Tar Heels as a top 15 all-time incoming freshman for the school in the 247Sports Composite era.

As far as skills go, Cadeau is a point guard in every sense of the word, with scoring being more of a secondary skill.For this current season with Link Academy, Cadeau is averaging 11.8 points, 6.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. He also has a 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio, so he is just as good at taking care of the ball as he is distributing it. It’s been a while since the Heels have managed to land an elite traditional point guard, and it definitely steers away from the kind of guards former head coach Roy Williams loved to recruit (that is of course not to say that he never landed any, see Kendall Marshall). Cadeau should be a really good addition to the 2024-25 team, and likely a needed one if Simeon Wilcher ends up being a one-and-done player.

With Cadeau’s commitment, Hubert Davis now has locked down two recruits in the 2024 class. At the time of writing, the Heels have the sixth-best recruiting class with just Drake Powell, so we may see that number go up with the addition of Cadeau. What do you think of UNC’s latest commitment? Let us know in the comments below.