North Carolina vs. Clemson: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Later tonight, the Tar Heels will face off against the Clemson Tigers for the ACC Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. Should the Heels win, it would be their sixth ACC Championship, with the last one coming in 1980. It would also be Carolina’s ninth 10-win season, which Mack Brown accounting for four of them. Amazingly this will only be the second time that the Heels and the Tigers have faced off for the title, with the last game between the two in such fashion happening in 2015, which...we don’t have to talk about that, right?

Probably the most important player to keep an eye on this one on Clemson’s end is Will Shipley, who has been doing a great job getting into the end zone for the Tigers, and has really helped keep the entire offense afloat. On UNC’s end, Drake Maye is looking to have the best game that he’s had since pre-Georgia Tech, though it all depends on whether or not whether or not his supporting cast will help him out. Hopefully the offensive line can keep him upright, and it probably wouldn’t hurt if the situational play-calling improved from the last couple of games.

If you aren’t able to make it to Charlotte, here’s how you can watch tonight’s game.

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

TV: ABC with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, and Kelsey Riggs on the call.

Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network with Brian Simmons, Adam Lucas, and Lee Pace. Here’s a list of affiliates airing the THSN broadcast. You can listen to them on GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network, and Tune In. You can also listen to the THSN broadcast on channel 81 on Sirius/XM.

Streaming: The ABC broadcast can also be streamed on Watch ESPN.

Line: UNC +7.5 via Draftkings.com

Go Heels!