UNC vs. Clemson: Final betting odds for the ACC Championship Game

UNC and Clemson will face off later tonight for the ACC Championship trophy, and it’s hard to imagine that this game won’t be one to remember whether in a good or bad way. Both teams have a lot of similarities going into this one, but also have enough differences to make it very interesting. Perhaps the number one thing I wonder about for both teams is who will be able to capitalize the most against their opponents’ passing defense, and thankfully for UNC they have a guy that would love nothing more than to air it out.

This game could be another close one, much like the game against NC State. Vegas seems to agree, as the final betting odds per Draftkings.com show that Clemson is the 7.5-point favorite. I’ve said this in prior years, and I’ll say it again: I am not a betting man, so I am useless when it comes to that kind of advice. What I will say, however, is that the Heels have a pretty good chance of winning this game if the offense can get back to how good they were for most of the season. As for the defense, it’s really difficult to predict how well they will do, especially when at the time of writing we don’t know who will be available yet on the injuries list. Fingers crossed that Gene Chizik at least gets to play most of his guys.

If you need information on how to watch this game, click here to get TV, streaming, and radio information. Enjoy the game, and Go Heels!