UNC vs. Pittsburgh: How to Watch

Happy New Year!

OK, yes, it’s only December 30th. However, with only eighteen ACC conference games left on the regular season calendar, it sure feels like the page has already been turned to 2023. Today, the Tar Heels see someone that arguably was their biggest catalyst to how 2022 ended: Pittsburgh.

On February 16th, the Tar Heels lost a rough game to the Panthers on their home court — a moment that was inarguably rock bottom for an inconsistent bunch that was struggling to even think about making the NCAA Tournament, let alone make the magical run that they ultimately made. The loss was not only embarrassing, but the comments afterwards about how Pittsburgh knew they just had to push Carolina around and they would win was eye-opening.

It turned out to be the kick the team needed. They wouldn’t lose again in the regular season, including a win in their next game against eventual ACC Tournament champion Virginia Tech, a rematch against Louisville that was avenged a controversial loss, and of course, the win in Cameron. All spurred on by Jeff and Jason Capel saying that Carolina was soft. Since that moment they’ve been able to flip that script, except against the team that pushed them around.

With a week and a half off and the memories of that last game still lingering, it’ll be interesting to see if the Tar Heels bring effort like we haven’t seen this season, or if they’ll fall into the same mistake. We’ll find out soon. If you aren’t going to be at the game or are out and about planning for your New Year’s celebrations, here’s how you can catch the action (take note of the time!!!)