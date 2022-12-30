UNC Basketball: Pitt Game Thread

UNC tipping off at noon on a Friday feels really strange, but what’s even more strange is that it’s not even the team’s earliest tipoff scheduled this season. Regardless, the Tar Heels are playing an early one on the road at Pittsburgh this afternoon ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

Carolina comes in having won four straight after defeating Michigan in the Jumpman Invitational last time out. Hopefully they have some good momentum to carry them into conference play and the start of 2023. UNC will also be looking for their first true road game victory of the season against a team that has given them trouble before.

The Panthers come into today’s game having won their last three contests and a 2-0 record in ACC play so far. One of those streaks will have to end, and let’s just hope it’s theirs.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!