UNC Football: RaRa Dillworth also to enter Transfer Portal

An offseason of change continues for Carolina, as another sophomore announced his intention to leave Carolina and enter the transfer portal. This time, it was Linebacker RaRa Dillworth, who announced the move on social media:

Dillworth was a true sophomore who played in 22 games in his two seasons at Carolina. He mostly played on special teams, and for his career he had a total of 19 tackles, nine solo and ten assisted. He was also credited with half a sack this season against both Pittsburgh and Virginia.

As his bio on GoHeels reminds us, all of the main recruiting services had him as a highly ranked player coming out of high school, being named to the ESPN 300 as he entered Chapel Hill. That was good enough to be considered a four-star athlete, but in two years he never broke through to be the star he likely expected he would be. Considering the problems with the defense the last two years, there’s a lot that could be said about that being on the staff more than Dillworth. He clearly thinks so as he’s going to explore his other options.

RaRa joined Carolina in the 2021 season, so he’ll have two years of eligibility left for whomever he decides to go to.

As noted with Criswell, it’s unlikely that these will be the only two to decide to move on. More decisions, both with the transfer portal and coaches, should be coming in the next few days.