UNC Basketball: Virginia Tech Game Thread

UNC opens ACC play today in desperate need of a win. The Tar Heels have lost three straight after coming into the season as the top ranked team in the country. All of the flirting with disaster they did in the early part of the non-conference schedule came back to bite them when the level of competition increased against Iowa State, Alabama, and Indiana.

The Tar Heels could really use a win against the Hokies this afternoon to get the train back on the tracks. The offense has struggled mightily, which has been a non insignificant part of why they find themselves in the current predicament. If Carolina can get more efficiency out of its guards, things should at least go a little better than they have as of late. Hopefully.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!