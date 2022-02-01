Top 25: Week of 1/31

You know things are about to heat up in college basketball as we’ve reached the week of the first men’s UNC-Duke meeting of the season. When those two teams meet, you know football season is winding down, and we’re about to be a couple weeks away from college basketball taking over the sporting scene.

As we head towards the crunch time of the season, let’s check in on where the top 25 rankings stand after last week’s action.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Three victories last week did a good job of steadying the ship, but it hasn’t gotten the Heels any closer to the top 25. Carolina is still unranked and voteless this week.

Biggest Winners

Kentucky had the biggest jump of the week, moving up seven spots to #5. They got that thanks to going in Allen Fieldhouse and crushing Kansas, which isn’t something that happens often.

Biggest Losers

On the other side of that game, the Jayhawks fell five spots, but it was Kentucky’s conference mate that had the biggest drop of the week. LSU is now clinging onto #25 after a six spot drop, having lost four of five, including one to TCU.

Conference Breakdown

Big 12: 5

Big East: 5

Big Ten: 5

SEC: 4

Pac-12: 3

AAC: 1

ACC: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#11 Wisconsin (17-3, 8-3 Big Ten) at #18 Illinois (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) - Wednesday at 9 PM ET on Big Ten Network

#3 UCLA (16-2, 8-1 Pac-12) at #7 Arizona (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) - Thursday at 8 PM ET on ESPN

#8 Baylor (18-3, 6-2 Big 12) at #10 Kansas (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) - Saturday at 4 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

After dropping out of the top 25 last week, the Heels are back in and at #24 this week. They may have lost over the weekend, but they played #3 NC State close and had crushed then #21 Duke on the road earlier in the week.

Biggest Winners

Mid-major Florida Gulf Coast moved up four spots after improving to 19-1 last week. The Eagles have played just four games with a single digit final margin all season.

Biggest Losers

UNC were actually the cause of the biggest drop of the week as Duke fell five spots after taking that loss to the Heels. They went from #21 to the first team outside the top 25 in the “others receiving votes” section.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 5

Big 12: 5

Big Ten: 5

SEC: 4

Pac-12: 3

Atlantic Sun: 1

Big East: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week