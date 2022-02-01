UNC at Louisville: How to Watch

A lot of things feel a little bit surreal as the UNC Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) travel to Kentucky to take on the Louisville Cardinals (11-10, 5-6 ACC). First, it’s a little hard to believe that it’s February and we only have 10 regular season games left — in some ways, and not least because this team refuses any sort of developmental definition, it still feels like we’re in early-mid January. Second, since this game comes between the N.C. State game and all that accompanied it and the Duke game, which will be the last time Coach K ever comes to the Smith Center as an opponent, it’s hard as a fan not to look past this matchup with Louisville at least just a little bit.

While we as fans could be forgiven for having such a thought, it’s of course a different story for the team, who have struggled on the road this year even against teams they should beat handily — most recently, the cursed trip to Chestnut Hill comes to mind. Still, the Heels have won three straight after enduring two shellackings and, especially in their last game, looked as much like a team as they have all season. Winning on the road, in an environment that’s historically been unkind to UNC and against a team that’s going to be playing with nothing to lose after having their coach fired midseason, would help entrench that cohesion and development — we’ve seen too many examples of this team seeming like it’s turned a corner only to take several steps back.

Here’s how you’ll be able to watch UNC take on Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center tonight:

Time: Coverage will begin at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

TV: The game will be televised on the ACC Network. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call.

Streaming: The ACCN Broadcast is available on WatchESPN with nearly all major cable providers.

Radio: As usual, the game will be covered on the Tar Heels Sports Network. There’s a list of local affiliates across North Carolina here, or you can listen via online radio with TuneIn.

Line: UNC -3.5. The over/under is set at 144.