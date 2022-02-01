UNC vs Louisville: Game Thread

UNC comes into tonight’s game against Louisville on a three-game win streak after downing NC State on Saturday. On the other side of that coin, Louisville comes into tonight’s game reeling a bit from multiple angles. The Cardinals have an interim head coach after the school’s divorce from Chris Mack. They’ve lost three straight to Notre Dame, Virginia, and Duke. Also, they’ll be without suspended leading scorer Malik Williams.

So Louisville is down bad. UNC has had an up and down season, looking really good at times and completely baffling at others. They are on another one of their upswings at the moment, and they need to keep it going tonight ahead of a date with Duke on Saturday.

As ugly as the Tar Heels’ win over Boston College was, their win over the Wolfpack was that pretty. It will be difficult to contain UNC if they hit their shots from long distance the way they did in Chapel Hill on Saturday, so here’s to more of that.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!