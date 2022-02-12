UNC vs. Florida State: How to Watch

Heads up folks, it’s an early game day in Chapel Hill!

As we head into Super Bowl weekend, the Tar Heels will take the court this afternoon against Florida State and the ageless wonder that is their coach Leonard Hamilton. The Tar Heels are coming off a scrappy win down in Clemson Tuesday night, a great recovery from getting the doors blown off of them early in the Duke game a week ago. That win has kept them in the upper third of the ACC, with hopes of a double-bye in the ACC Tournament not gone yet.

On the other side is a Florida State squad that is not up to their usual standards. The Seminoles are only 13-10 so far this year and 6-7 in the ACC, good enough to have them tied for eighth in the conference and fighting just to avoid Day 1 in Brooklyn. They are also coming off an uninspiring loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, where they only scored 51 points in the defeat.

They’ve also beaten Duke in Overtime. Such is the ACC this season.

Today is also going to be the first game since the Tar Heels have learned that Dawson Garcia will not return for the rest of the season. While he hasn’t played since Wake Forest, the temporary nature of the absence had led to the Tar Heels playing and using rotations like they wanted to be able to slide him right back in. Now that it’s known he’s out, will we see more of players on the bench like Dontrez Styles? Will Leaky Black play more of the four? There’s not much time left in the season to figure all this out.

