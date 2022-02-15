Top 25: Week of 2/14

One month from today we will know the fields for both 2022 NCAA Basketball Tournaments, with Selection Sunday for both coming on March 13th. While the North Carolina Tar Heels women seem safely in at this point, the men don’t have much wiggle room down the stretch.
As we inch closer towards the Madness, let’s check in on the latest AP Top 25 Rankings after last week’s action.
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (56 first place votes)
- Auburn Tigers (4)
- Arizona Wildcats
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Baylor Bears
- Providence Friars
- Duke Blue Devils
- Villanova Wildcats
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- UCLA Bruins
- Houston Cougars
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- USC Trojans
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Michigan State Spartans
- Texas Longhorns
- Murray State Racers
- Wyoming Cowboys
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- UConn Huskies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
Where is UNC?
Well, the Heels bounced back from the Duke game with two wins, including a total domination of Florida State, but it still wasn’t remotely enough to get near the top 25. UNC is still vote-less this week.
Biggest Winners
Villanova had the biggest move up at five spots, but one of their Big East foes had arguably the most notable jump. Providence are now in the top ten at #8. The Friars now sit at 21-2 after extending their win streak to eight games. Meanwhile, Gonzaga returned to #1 for their third stint at the top spot this season.
Biggest Losers
Houston lost a pair of games to unranked teams last week, and as a result dropped eight spot, falling to #14. That eight spot drop was matched by Marquette, who went from #18 to being the highest unranked vote-getter.
Conference Breakdown
- Big Ten: 5
- SEC: 5
- Big 12: 4
- Big East: 3
- Pac-12: 3
- AAC: 1
- ACC: 1
- Mountain West: 1
- OVC: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #10 Villanova (19-6, 12-3 Big East) at #8 Providence (21-2, 11-1 Big East) - Tonight at 8 PM ET on CBSSN
- #4 Kentucky (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at 16 Tennessee (18-6, 9-3 SEC) - Tonight at 9 PM ET on ESPN
- #7 Baylor (21-4, 9-3 Big 12) at #11 Texas Tech (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) - Wednesday at 9 PM ET on ESPN2
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- South Carolina Gamecocks (30 first place votes)
- Stanford Cardinal
- Louisville Cardinals
- NC State Wolfpack
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Baylor Bears
- Arizona Wildcats
- Michigan Wolverines
- UConn Huskies
- LSU Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Maryland Terrapins
- Texas Longhorns
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Florida Gators
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- BYU Cougars
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
Where is UNC?
After dropping a game at Virginia Tech, the Heels fell one spot to #24, with their old spot now occupied by the Hokies teams that knocked them off.
Biggest Winners
Virginia Tech’s three spot jump actually tied them with several other teams for the biggest of the week. Other notables among that group include Iowa State, who, at #6, are at their highest AP ranking in 20 years.
Biggest Losers
Georgia Tech and Michigan took the biggest drops of the week, each falling five spots to numbers 16 and 9 respectively.
Conference Breakdown
- ACC: 6
- Big Ten: 5
- SEC: 5
- Big 12: 4
- Pac-12: 2
- Atlantic Sun: 1
- Big East: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #3 Louisville (22-2, 13-1 ACC) at #24 North Carolina (19-5, 9-5 ACC) - Wednesday at 6 PM ET on ACC Network Extra
- #22 Iowa (16-6, 10-3 Big Ten) at #5 Indiana (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten) - Saturday at 4 PM ET
- #12 Tennessee (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at #1 South Carolina (23-1, 11-1 SEC) - Sunday at 1 PM ET on ABC
