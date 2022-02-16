UNC vs. Pitt: How to Watch

Less that a month away from Selection Sunday, North Carolina are still fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives, and that fight continues tonight with a game they absolutely cannot lose.

Tonight, Pitt comes into town for the teams’ only meeting in this regular season. Jeff Capel’s Panthers come in at 10-16 and 5-10 in conference play, sitting in the bottom half of the ACC. They’re actually coming into this meeting on a bit of a high. Pitt’s picked up wins in both of their last two games, beating the Florida State and NC State teams that UNC have also recently dispatched.

If you’re not going to be in the Dean Dome for tonight’s game, here’s how you can catch the action:

Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Location: Dean E. Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC

Dean E. Smith Center - Chapel Hill, NC TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com and The Varsity Network for free, and the TuneIn app with a subscription. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 386.

Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com and The Varsity Network for free, and the TuneIn app with a subscription. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 386. Streaming: The ACCN broadcast can be streamed on Watch ESPN on all your various devices.

The ACCN broadcast can be streamed on Watch ESPN on all your various devices. Line: UNC -13.5

