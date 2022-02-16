UNC vs Pitt: Game Thread

UNC is seeking their third win in a row as they welcome the Pitt Panthers to Chapel Hill on Wednesday night. Carolina got big wins against Clemson and Florida State in their last two games with just five regular season ACC games left on the schedule after tonight.

The Panthers have also picked up wins in their last two games against Florida State and NC State. Prior to their win against the Seminoles they’d dropped four straight in conference play and sit at just 10-16 on the year.

Hubert Davis’ squad has been short-handed since it was announced that Anthony Harris and Dawson Garcia would miss the rest of the season. Starters have been forced to play extra minutes and the bench has been struggling to add production. The Tar Heels will be even more short on the bench tonight as Justin McKoy will not play with soreness in his knee. So we’ll see how that goes.

