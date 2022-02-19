UNC vs. Virginia Tech: How to Watch

This is the most important game of the season for both the North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Tech Hokies.

Both teams are on the NCAA Tournament bubble. In fact, some of the experts have UNC as part of the last four in and VT as one of the first four out.

While Virginia Tech is riding a six-game winning streak, Carolina is coming off another puzzling defeat.

But for all the doom and gloom, the Tar Heels remain fourth in the ACC. UNC is a game ahead in the last of the coveted double-bye positions for the ACC Tournament, and are just two games back from the conference lead.

This team still has a lot to play for beyond fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives.

Here’s how to watch this critical game for the Tar Heels: