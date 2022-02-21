UNC vs. Louisville: How to Watch

Oh you thought you could relax after the Tar Heels pulled out a Q1 win at Virginia Tech?

Guess again.

The Tar Heels return home tonight looking to build off the momentum of their win on Saturday, and hoping to avoid another self-inflicted wound to their NCAA Tournament hopes. The challenge tonight comes in the form of Louisville, a team that is likely still steaming over round one in the Yum! Center. In case you need a refresher, the Tar Heels pulled out a 90-83 win in overtime in a game that was, to say the least, marred by the officiating. Louisville would be happy to point out to several instances where refs took the games from them, and they likely haven’t forgotten about that.

The Cardinals struggled to overcome that loss, dropping their next three to Syracuse, Notre Dame, and Miami, but they’ve righted the ship — and hurt Carolina’s chances to get another Q1 win — by beating Clemson on Saturday. They sit squarely at the cusp of having to play on Tuesday in the ACC Tournament, but Florida State is within their reach for ninth. They haven’t given up on the season, and the Tar Heels can’t forget that.

In case you aren’t going to be in the Smith Center tonight, here’s how you can catch the action: