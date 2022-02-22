AP Poll Top 25: Week 16

It’s funny how momentum works when it comes to rankings. Last week the men’s team had been doing well enough that some writers would give them a top 25 vote, and the women’s team had to drop a spot because they were coming off a loss on the road.

This week? Well a loss to one of the worst teams in the league by one team and beating one of the top teams in the league by the other has completely reversed that trend. Let’s see where each stand:

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga (61 first-place votes)

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Purdue

5. Kansas

6. Kentucky

7. Duke

8. Villanova

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. Wisconsin

14. Houston

15. Illinois

16. Southern California

17. Tennessee

18. Arkansas

19. Murray State

20. Texas

21. UConn

22. Ohio State

23. Saint Mary’s (Cal)

24. Alabama

25. Iowa

Where is UNC?

After losing to Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels aren’t even getting the courtesy of a vote. Barring an upset in the finale against Duke, it’s unlikely they’ll appear on the list again in the regular season.

Biggest Winners

Arkansas has been making noise after being both Missouri and Tennessee last week, popping up five spots, while UConn jumped up three spots with their 2-0 week. Also, Iowa is in the poll for the first time thanks to their win over the Buckeyes.

Biggest Losers

Lots of movement here, but the biggest here is likely going to be a team you don’t see: Michigan State. After losing to Penn State and Illinois, they fell all the way out from 19 last week. Ohio State, meanwhile, dropped four to 22 after that loss to Iowa.

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten: 5

SEC: 5

Big 12: 4

Big East: 3

Pac-12: 3

WCC: 2

AAC: 1

ACC: 1

OVC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week:

#8 Villanova @ UConn, Tuesday 2/22 8 PM, FS1

#22 Ohio State @ #15 Illinois, Thursday 2/24, 9 PM FS1

#6 Kentucky @ #18 Arkansas, Saturday, 2/26, 2 PM, CBS

#3 Auburn @ #17 Tennessee, Saturday, 2/26, 4 PM

#5 Kansas @ #10 Baylor, Saturday 2/26 8 PM, ESPN

#1 Gonzaga @ #23 St. Mary’s, Saturday 2/26 10 PM

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. North Carolina State

4. Louisville

5. Baylor

6. Michigan

7. Connecticut

8. LSU

9. Iowa State

10. Indiana

11. Texas

12. Arizona

13. Maryland

14. Notre Dame

15. Florida

16. Tennessee

17. Ohio State

18. North Carolina

19. BYU

20. Oklahoma

21. Iowa

22. Georgia Tech

23. Virginia Tech

24. Florida Gulf Coast

25. Georgia

Where is UNC?

After going 2-0 last week, including an upset of #3 Louisville, the Tar Heels jumped six spots to #18, which is their highest ranking ranking in seven years.

Biggest Winners

UNC is the biggest with their six spot leap, but ACC foe Notre Dame also took a good leap by five spots,

Biggest Losers

Oklahoma was the biggest dropper, going down five spots while Arizona, Tennessee, and Georgia fell four spots.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 5

Big Ten: 5

SEC: 5

Big 12: 4

Pac-12: 3

Atlantic Sun: 1

Big East: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week