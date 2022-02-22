AP Poll Top 25: Week 16

It’s funny how momentum works when it comes to rankings. Last week the men’s team had been doing well enough that some writers would give them a top 25 vote, and the women’s team had to drop a spot because they were coming off a loss on the road.
This week? Well a loss to one of the worst teams in the league by one team and beating one of the top teams in the league by the other has completely reversed that trend. Let’s see where each stand:
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
1. Gonzaga (61 first-place votes)
2. Arizona
3. Auburn
4. Purdue
5. Kansas
6. Kentucky
7. Duke
8. Villanova
9. Texas Tech
10. Baylor
11. Providence
12. UCLA
13. Wisconsin
14. Houston
15. Illinois
16. Southern California
17. Tennessee
18. Arkansas
19. Murray State
20. Texas
21. UConn
22. Ohio State
23. Saint Mary’s (Cal)
24. Alabama
25. Iowa
Where is UNC?
After losing to Pittsburgh, the Tar Heels aren’t even getting the courtesy of a vote. Barring an upset in the finale against Duke, it’s unlikely they’ll appear on the list again in the regular season.
Biggest Winners
Arkansas has been making noise after being both Missouri and Tennessee last week, popping up five spots, while UConn jumped up three spots with their 2-0 week. Also, Iowa is in the poll for the first time thanks to their win over the Buckeyes.
Biggest Losers
Lots of movement here, but the biggest here is likely going to be a team you don’t see: Michigan State. After losing to Penn State and Illinois, they fell all the way out from 19 last week. Ohio State, meanwhile, dropped four to 22 after that loss to Iowa.
Conference Breakdown
- Big Ten: 5
- SEC: 5
- Big 12: 4
- Big East: 3
- Pac-12: 3
- WCC: 2
- AAC: 1
- ACC: 1
- OVC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week:
- #8 Villanova @ UConn, Tuesday 2/22 8 PM, FS1
- #22 Ohio State @ #15 Illinois, Thursday 2/24, 9 PM FS1
- #6 Kentucky @ #18 Arkansas, Saturday, 2/26, 2 PM, CBS
- #3 Auburn @ #17 Tennessee, Saturday, 2/26, 4 PM
- #5 Kansas @ #10 Baylor, Saturday 2/26 8 PM, ESPN
- #1 Gonzaga @ #23 St. Mary’s, Saturday 2/26 10 PM
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. North Carolina State
4. Louisville
5. Baylor
6. Michigan
7. Connecticut
8. LSU
9. Iowa State
10. Indiana
11. Texas
12. Arizona
13. Maryland
14. Notre Dame
15. Florida
16. Tennessee
17. Ohio State
18. North Carolina
19. BYU
20. Oklahoma
21. Iowa
22. Georgia Tech
23. Virginia Tech
24. Florida Gulf Coast
25. Georgia
Where is UNC?
After going 2-0 last week, including an upset of #3 Louisville, the Tar Heels jumped six spots to #18, which is their highest ranking ranking in seven years.
Biggest Winners
UNC is the biggest with their six spot leap, but ACC foe Notre Dame also took a good leap by five spots,
Biggest Losers
Oklahoma was the biggest dropper, going down five spots while Arizona, Tennessee, and Georgia fell four spots.
Conference Breakdown
- ACC: 5
- Big Ten: 5
- SEC: 5
- Big 12: 4
- Pac-12: 3
- Atlantic Sun: 1
- Big East: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #10 Indiana @ #13 Maryland, Friday 2/25 8 PM, BTN
- #4 Louisville @ #14 Notre Dame, Sunday 2/27 Noon, ESPN2
- #8 LSU @ #16 Tennessee, Sunday 2/27 2 PM
- #6 Michigan @ #21 Iowa, Sunday 2/27 4 PM, ESPN2
- Duke @ #18 UNC, Sunday 2/27 4 PM, ACCN
- #3 NC State @ #23 Virginia Tech, Sunday 2/27 6 PM, ACCN
