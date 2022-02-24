What In Tar Nation Ep. 24: Recapping the Louisville game and previewing NC State

Welcome back for another episode of What In Tar Nation! After a lengthy hiatus, Tanya Anderson and Brandon Anderson are back to discuss everything Tar Heels, and there is one big surprise: we have a new co-host! Julius Emanuel, better known as @UNC_TarHeelFan on Twitter, will be joining us with his thoughts and takes on Carolina athletics.

In this episode we will be discussing:

How Julius became a Tar Heel fan, and what it’s like running such a popular Twitter handle.

Recapping the Louisville game, and discussing how Brady Manek has become such a potent offensive weapon.

UNC women’s basketball’s massive glow-up this season, and their big win over the Cardinals.

Previewing this Saturday’s men’s game against NC State

