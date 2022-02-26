UNC vs. NC State: How to watch

After picking up a pair of crucial wins in their last two games, North Carolina essentially faces another must-win today against NC State. If the Heels want to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team, they probably cannot afford to take a loss to the Wolfpack, who are tied for 14th in the ACC. That also doesn’t even take into account any rivalry implications.

The two teams met back in January in Chapel Hill, with UNC winning easily, leading by well over 30 points for much of the second half. They’ve won just one game since, beating the Georgia Tech team that they’re tied at the bottom of the conference with. However, they’ll likely be up for today’s game, and as we’ve seen, the Heels cannot afford to not take any opponent for granted.

If you’re not going to be in attendance for this afternoon’s game, here’s everything you need to know on how to catch the action.

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Location: PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC TV: ESPN with Anish Shroff and Paul Biancardi on the call

ESPN with Anish Shroff and Paul Biancardi on the call Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 387.

Tar Heel Sports Network (list of affiliates) with Jones Angell on play-by-play, and Eric Montross as analyst. THSN is available online through GoHeels.com, The Varsity Network and the TuneIn app. On Sirius XM, the THSN broadcast will air on channel 387. Streaming: The Watch ESPN app on all your various devices will air the ESPN broadcast

The Watch ESPN app on all your various devices will air the ESPN broadcast Line: UNC -4.0

Go Heels!