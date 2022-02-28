UNC vs. Syracuse: Game Thread

We are moments away from UNC’s Senior Night at the Dean Smith Center. The North Carolina Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5) are getting set to take on the Syracuse Orange (15-14, 9-9) in what will be Brady Manek’s last home game, and could be the last for Leaky Black and Ryan McAdoo. When discussing Leaky Black specifically, he has the opportunity to return to campus next season thanks to an an extra COVID season should he choose to take it. The ball is in his court, so we will see what happens after the season concludes.

Looking at the game itself, this is a tricky one to predict. Syracuse has been a lot worse than I would’ve predicted going into this season, especially considering the fact that Buddy Boeheim, Joseph Girard, and Jimmy Boeheim all returned. The Orange have made things difficult for the Heels over the last couple of seasons, but this year’s team is built to return the favor. Brady Manek, Caleb Love, RJ Davis, and potentially Leaky Black could punish Jim Boeheim’s infamous 2-3 defense from the perimeter, and Armando Bacot is a seasoned veteran when it comes to dealing with their pressure in the paint. On paper, it is the Heels’ game to lose, but...well...you know.

As always, we will be back following the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!