UNC vs. Duke: How to Watch

It’s here! The biggest basketball game of the year...until the one next month...has arrived as the “Coach K Retirement Tour” rolls on into Chapel Hill tonight. For the last time, the Duke Blue Devils will stroll into the Dean Smith Center with Mike Krzyzewski on the bench, and say what you will, it is at least a little bitter sweet to realize that with both Roy Williams and K gone, an era will have passed both in the rivalry and in college sports.

All of that is big on its own, but this game-as it usually does-matters

Currently, the Tar Heels (8-3) sit just half a game behind the Blue Devils (8-2) in the ACC standings, meaning a win would vault them into at least a tie for first depending on how the rest of the games in the league shake out. It would also give Carolina their first Q1 win of the season, and a signature win to lift their NCAA hopes. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, are looking to solidify their hold on first place and continue the strong effort they last showed against Notre Dame on Monday night.

In the end, though, it’s Duke/Carolina, and the Tar Heels would love for Coach K’s last game in the Smith Center to go the way his first game did-with a loss.

If you aren’t going to be in Chapel Hill tonight, here are the details on how to catch the action: