Top 25: Week of 2/7

As we enter the stretch run, let’s take a look at the AP Poll for this week.

By Matt Ferenchick
Duke v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

As UNC fans, we’re all now well aware that we’re fully into the home stretch of the college basketball season. There’s been lots of bubble talk after the Heels’ look to Duke over the weekend and plenty of discussion on whether Carolina will get into the big dance.

While the UNC women don’t seem to have the same issues, there’s still just enough season left for this to be a fascinating stretch run. With another week in the books, let’s check in on where the Top 25 rankings stand now.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. Auburn Tigers (48 first place votes)
  2. Gonzaga Bulldogs (13)
  3. Purdue Boilermakers
  4. Arizona Wildcats
  5. Kentucky Wildcats
  6. Houston Cougars
  7. Duke Blue Devils
  8. Kansas Jayhawks
  9. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  10. Baylor Bears
  11. Providence Friars
  12. UCLA Bruins
  13. Illinois Fighting Illini
  14. Wisconsin Badgers
  15. Villanova Wildcats
  16. Ohio State Buckeyes
  17. Michigan State Spartans
  18. Marquette Golden Eagles
  19. Tennessee Volunteers
  20. Texas Longhorns
  21. USC Trojans
  22. St. Mary’s Gaels
  23. Murray State Racers
  24. UConn Huskies
  25. Xavier Musketeers

Where is UNC?

Well... A win over Duke might’ve gotten the Heels back into the top 25, or at the very least would’ve gotten them some votes. However, the polar opposite happened, so UNC is still vote-less.

Biggest Winners

By pure spots, Marquette’s jump up six was the biggest of the week, but let’s highlight a pair of mid-majors instead. St. Mary’s and Murray State have joined the top 25 after moving up four and three spots respectively.

Biggest Losers

UCLA had the biggest fall of anyone this week, falling nine spots after taking two-straight losses. Falling to Arizona on the road was understandable for them, dropping another to Arizona State was less so.

Conference Breakdown

  • Big East: 5
  • Big Ten: 5
  • Big 12: 4
  • Pac-12: 3
  • SEC: 3
  • WCC: 2
  • AAC: 1
  • ACC: 1
  • OVC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #13 Illinois (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) at #3 Purdue (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) - Tonight at 9 PM ET on ESPN
  • #22 St. Mary’s (19-4, 7-1 WCC) at #2 Gonzaga (19-2, 8-0 WCC) - Saturday at 10 PM ET
  • #12 UCLA (16-4, 8-3 Pac-12) at #21 USC (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12) - Saturday at 10 PM ET

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (30 first place votes)
  2. Stanford Cardinal
  3. Louisville Cardinals
  4. Michigan Wolverines
  5. NC State Wolfpack
  6. Arizona Wildcats
  7. Indiana Hoosiers
  8. UConn Huskies
  9. Iowa State Cyclones
  10. Baylor Bears
  11. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  12. Oklahoma Sooners
  13. Tennessee Volunteers
  14. LSU Tigers
  15. Maryland Terrapins
  16. Texas Longhorns
  17. Georgia Bulldogs
  18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  19. Florida Gators
  20. BYU Cougars
  21. Ohio State Buckeyes
  22. Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
  23. North Carolina Tar Heels
  24. Oregon Ducks
  25. Iowa Hawkeyes

Where is UNC?

After an undefeated week, including a 47-point demolition job over Miami, the Heels moved up a spot to #23. They have a pair of winnable games coming up this week before they taken on currently #3 Louisville on February 17th.

Biggest Winners

Florida were the biggest winners of the week, entering the top 25 all the way at #19. The Gators moved up that high thanks to wins in four of their last five games, all of which came against teams that were ranked at the time.

Biggest Losers

The biggest losers of the week were one of Florida’s recent victims: Tennessee. The Lady Vols fell six spots after taking that loss to the Gators and then taking another to UConn.

Conference Breakdown

  • ACC: 5
  • Big 12: 5
  • SEC: 5
  • Big Ten: 4
  • Pac-12: 3
  • Atlantic Sun: 1
  • Big East: 1
  • WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

  • #12 Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12) at #16 Texas (15-6, 5-5 Big 12) - Saturday at 8 PM ET on Longhorn Network
  • #1 South Carolina (21-1, 9-1 SEC) at #17 Georgia (17-5, 6-4 SEC) - Sunday at 12 PM ET on ESPN2
  • #18 Notre Dame (18-5, 9-3 ACC) at #3 Louisville (21-2, 11-1 ACC) - Sunday at 2 PM ET on ESPN

