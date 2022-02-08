UNC vs. Clemson: How to Watch

Yeah, yeah, Saturday happened. We all saw it, we all know it, let’s just move on.

Seriously.

I mean it, the season isn’t over just after one loss to the team in Durham. The Tar Heels better not think that, because they still have eight games to go in this ACC season and up to three chances to get Q1 wins on the road. One of those opportunities might be tonight as the Clemson Tigers enter into the day ranked 79 in the NET, close enough that a win starts as a Q2 but could turn into a Q1 by the end of the season.

More than that, the Tar Heels just need something to shake off the stink of Saturday’s domination. They also are coming off a win in their most recent road game, arguably their best road win of the season at Louisville, and after tonight the Tar Heels are looking at a three day break prior to facing off against FSU on Saturday.

Carolina is also still well within striking distance of getting a double bye in the ACC Tournament. They enter tonight in a tie for fourth, but would lose in the tiebreaker thanks to the fact they lost to Miami. They have the tiebreaker over Virginia, and then the next team in 7th is Florida State, a clear two games behind. With how thin the bench has been for the Tar Heels, sneaking into that fourth spot could be huge in terms of trying to make one last run in Brooklyn.

Also note the odd start time. This was originally going to be a 9 PM start time, but instead the ACC announced a couple weeks ago it was going to be played at 6 PM instead. That means the pregame will begin for most of you as you are in your cars driving home, and the kids will even be able to stay up and see the whole game. Maybe pick up dinner instead of cooking, though.

Here’s how you can catch the action tonight: