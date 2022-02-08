UNC vs Clemson: Game Thread

We’ve been here a few times this season. UNC got the snot slapped out of them in their last game against Duke on Saturday, and they’ll now need to dust themselves off to do better on the road against Clemson tonight. Littlejohn has not always been kind to UNC, but the sooner we can shake off the bad taste of the most recent loss the better.

The Tigers are coming off a loss in their last game as well, as they dropped a close one to Georgia Tech in Atlanta. They beat Florida State and also lost to Duke in their prior two games.

It’s been said so many times it may have lost meaning, but these are the games that UNC has no choice but to win if they want to reach the NCAA Tournament. The ACC isn’t lighting the world on fire this year and quality wins are hard to come by. They’ve been ineffective at handling good teams so they cannot afford to not handle the ones that aren’t very good on top of that.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!