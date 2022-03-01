Top 25: Week of 2/28

The calendars may have only changed to March today, but the madness well and truly started over the weekend. Of last week’s AP Top 25 Poll top ten teams, seven lost on Saturday, including all of the top six. While we still have a week until the major men’s conference tournaments, it was a nice little appetizer for what’s coming up over the next couple week.

After last weekend’s chaos, let’s check in on where the Top 25 rankings stand now.

Men’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Over the weekend, the Tar Heels won a third consecutive game, and momentarily steadied themselves in the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation. What it hasn’t done is get them close to getting back into the Top 25. UNC is still voteless in the newest edition of the rankings.

Biggest Winners

As mentioned, it’s was quite the wild weekend on the men’s side of things. However, it was so wild that there wasn’t as big a shakeup in the rankings as you might’ve expected, as Gonzaga and Arizona both stayed at the #1 and #2 spots they were last week. The biggest change came in the team that is now #3. After Baylor’s win over Kansas, the Bears are now third and garnered a couple first place votes.

Biggest Losers

Of the top ten teams that lost, Purdue had the biggest fall, going from #4 to #8, but again, there was so much chaos that a lot of those teams didn’t move down all that far. The biggest losers of the week were UCLA and Illinois, who both dropped five spots.

Conference Breakdown

Big Ten: 5

SEC: 5

Big 12: 4

Big East: 3

Pac-12: 3

WCC: 2

AAC: 1

ACC: 1

OVC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

#9 Providence (24-3, 14-2 Big East) at #11 Villanova (21-7, 14-4 Big East) - Tonight at 6:30 PM ET on FS1

#8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at #10 Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) - Tonight at 8 PM ET on ESPN

North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 ACC) at #4 Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) - Saturday at 6 PM ET on ESPN

Women’s Basketball

AP Top 25

Where is UNC?

Over the weekend, the Tar Heels wrapped up their regular season by crushing Duke, extending their win streak to four, and taking a seventh win in eight games. As a result, they moved up two spots and now sit at #16 in the country. The selection committee operates differently than AP Poll voters, but #16 equates to bordering on a #4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is impressive considering where the Heels started the season.

Biggest Winners

There was far less chaos over the weekend on the women’s side, and the top five is unchanged from last week. However, there is one team that cracked the top 15 after a big jump and a notable win. After crushing previously #6 Michigan by 24 points, Iowa moved up nine spot to #12. The Hawkeyes, led by Caitlin Clark, who dropped 38 points against Michigan, clinched a share of the Big Ten title.

Biggest Losers

Florida had the biggest drop, falling eight spots after losing three-straight games. However, the biggest losers of the week are arguably Notre Dame. The Irish dropped six spots after losing to Louisville. Taking a loss to the #4 Cardinals is understandable, but Notre Dame was crushed by them, trailing 31-3 after the first quarter.

Conference Breakdown

ACC: 6

Big Ten: 5

SEC: 5

Big 12: 4

Pac-12: 2

Atlantic Sun: 1

Big East: 1

WCC: 1

Marquee Matchups This Week

A lot of the major conference are holding their women’s tournaments this week, so for this part, let’s take a look at some of the big ones coming up this week.