Top 25: Week of 2/28

The calendars may have only changed to March today, but the madness well and truly started over the weekend. Of last week’s AP Top 25 Poll top ten teams, seven lost on Saturday, including all of the top six. While we still have a week until the major men’s conference tournaments, it was a nice little appetizer for what’s coming up over the next couple week.
After last weekend’s chaos, let’s check in on where the Top 25 rankings stand now.
Men’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (46 first place votes)
- Arizona Wildcats
- Baylor Bears (4)
- Duke Blue Devils (11)
- Auburn Tigers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Providence Friars
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Villanova Wildcats
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Houston Cougars
- Arkansas Razorbacks (tied for #14)
- USC Trojans
- UCLA Bruins
- UConn Huskies
- Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Texas Longhorns
- Murray State Racers
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
Where is UNC?
Over the weekend, the Tar Heels won a third consecutive game, and momentarily steadied themselves in the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation. What it hasn’t done is get them close to getting back into the Top 25. UNC is still voteless in the newest edition of the rankings.
Biggest Winners
As mentioned, it’s was quite the wild weekend on the men’s side of things. However, it was so wild that there wasn’t as big a shakeup in the rankings as you might’ve expected, as Gonzaga and Arizona both stayed at the #1 and #2 spots they were last week. The biggest change came in the team that is now #3. After Baylor’s win over Kansas, the Bears are now third and garnered a couple first place votes.
Biggest Losers
Of the top ten teams that lost, Purdue had the biggest fall, going from #4 to #8, but again, there was so much chaos that a lot of those teams didn’t move down all that far. The biggest losers of the week were UCLA and Illinois, who both dropped five spots.
Conference Breakdown
- Big Ten: 5
- SEC: 5
- Big 12: 4
- Big East: 3
- Pac-12: 3
- WCC: 2
- AAC: 1
- ACC: 1
- OVC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
- #9 Providence (24-3, 14-2 Big East) at #11 Villanova (21-7, 14-4 Big East) - Tonight at 6:30 PM ET on FS1
- #8 Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) at #10 Wisconsin (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) - Tonight at 8 PM ET on ESPN
- North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 ACC) at #4 Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) - Saturday at 6 PM ET on ESPN
Women’s Basketball
AP Top 25
- South Carolina Gamecocks (30 first place votes)
- Stanford Cardinal
- NC State Wolfpack
- Louisville Cardinals
- Baylor Bears
- LSU Tigers
- UConn Huskies
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Texas Longhorns
- Michigan Wolverines
- Maryland Terrapins
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Arizona Wildcats (tied for #14)
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- BYU Cougars
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Virginia Tech Hokies
- Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
- Florida Gators
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Where is UNC?
Over the weekend, the Tar Heels wrapped up their regular season by crushing Duke, extending their win streak to four, and taking a seventh win in eight games. As a result, they moved up two spots and now sit at #16 in the country. The selection committee operates differently than AP Poll voters, but #16 equates to bordering on a #4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is impressive considering where the Heels started the season.
Biggest Winners
There was far less chaos over the weekend on the women’s side, and the top five is unchanged from last week. However, there is one team that cracked the top 15 after a big jump and a notable win. After crushing previously #6 Michigan by 24 points, Iowa moved up nine spot to #12. The Hawkeyes, led by Caitlin Clark, who dropped 38 points against Michigan, clinched a share of the Big Ten title.
Biggest Losers
Florida had the biggest drop, falling eight spots after losing three-straight games. However, the biggest losers of the week are arguably Notre Dame. The Irish dropped six spots after losing to Louisville. Taking a loss to the #4 Cardinals is understandable, but Notre Dame was crushed by them, trailing 31-3 after the first quarter.
Conference Breakdown
- ACC: 6
- Big Ten: 5
- SEC: 5
- Big 12: 4
- Pac-12: 2
- Atlantic Sun: 1
- Big East: 1
- WCC: 1
Marquee Matchups This Week
A lot of the major conference are holding their women’s tournaments this week, so for this part, let’s take a look at some of the big ones coming up this week.
- ACC Tournament - March 2-6 in Greensboro - Final at 12 PM ET on Sunday on ESPN: With six ranked teams and a couple other potential tournament teams, the ACCT is going to be a gauntlet.
- SEC Tournament - March 2-6 in Nashville - Final at 1 PM ET on Sunday on ESPN2: The unanimous #1 South Carolina leads the way in another stacked tournament, as nine SEC teams are projected to get NCAAT bids by ESPN.
