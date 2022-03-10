UNC vs. Virginia: How to Watch

It’s been a fun week for Tar Heel fans so far. Their amazing win on Saturday Night was the talk of the sports world for the last few days, even rising to the point where it was a segment on Wednesday’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Mad Dog. It has been a feast for the eyes and ears.

Also, a gentle reminder that our friends at Breaking T have made up a few new shirts for the occasion, in case you haven’t heard. Be like Joel Berry and snag one.

But all of that is in the past and there is still basketball to be played. In fact, quite a lot of basketball will have been played before the Tar Heels take the court tonight. As the number three seed in the ACC Tournament, the Tar Heels have the honor of being the final team to play their first game in Brooklyn this week. Considering the tournament hasn’t been in Brooklyn since 2018, no one that takes the floor is going to have familiarity with shooting in the Barclays Center, and it’ll be interesting to see how long it takes the Tar Heels to adjust to the building.

Waiting on the other side will be Virginia, who survived an ugly 51-50 win over Louisville to get to tonight. Virginia still has some hope of making the NCAA tournament, and with Wake’s stumble yesterday they know there’s a chance for them to slide in. This isn’t the same UVA team that Carolina waxed in January. The Cavs have righted the ship to claw their way back to the sixth seed in the conference, and managed to beat Duke in Cameron as well. The Wahoos also had a ceremony for K prior to getting beat by Duke later in the season, but hey, who cares about those silly things, right?

Virginia will be highly motivated while Carolina could suffer from a let down after playing, and winning, the biggest game in the program’s history since the National Title in 2017. Arguably this was the biggest regular season game every, and now the mentality has to shift to the format where if you lose, you don’t get another game to rebound. Will Armando Bacot take it to another level to show he should have been ACC Player of the Year? He had a 20/20 in the last game against Virginia so expect the Cavs to adjust.

If you aren’t grabbing a slice in Brooklyn tonight, here’s how you can catch the action: