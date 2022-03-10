UNC favored against Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament

The North Carolina Tar Heels will play their first game of the ACC Tournament against Virginia tonight at 9:30pm/ET in Brooklyn, NY. The Heels are currently on a five-game win streak, which includes two road game victories against NC State and Duke. As for the Cavaliers, they have now won back-to-back games against Louisville, though last night had to have had every Virginia and Louisville fan sweating until the very last seconds. It was an extremely close game until the final 1:31 when the Cavaliers finally pulled away for good. Fun fact: the total amount of scoring last night equaled 101 points, which is just one point more than UNC scored against NC State. The more you know.

I digress, tonight’s game should be an interesting one, mostly because Virginia and UNC have wildly different playing styles. The Heels smacked down the Cavaliers earlier this season in the Dean Dome, so one would imagine that they shouldn’t have any issues doing it again in Brooklyn. However, this Virginia team has gotten better, and Kihei Clark is a guy that the Heels have to keep an eye on at all times. Thankfully Caleb Love and RJ Davis are coming off of impressive performances against Duke, and when factoring in Armando Bacot and Brady Manek, the Heels should have more than enough firepower to get the job done.

As of right now, the Heels are the 3.5-point favorites in this quarterfinal matchup according to DraftKings.com, and the over/under for this game is set at -120. When I first saw the O/U was set at 130, I had to laugh because of what I saw last night between UVA and Louisville. However, it is worth noting that these two teams combined for 132 points in the first game, so if we’re to assume that Virginia has improved enough to do more damage, the over may not be such a bad idea. Let me be clear, though: nobody should take any betting advice from me, as I am just a guy that is allowed to publish things online for some reason. I’m just here to provide information and get out of the way. You were warned.

As far as the pure results go, I do like UNC’s chances in tonight’s game. My biggest concern is if any of us will survive the slow, agonizing pace that we could potentially witness if the Heels aren’t able to speed the game up against a team that loves being the tortoise in every foot race that they are in. If things do go south, it at least feels good knowing that the Heels’ NCAA Tournament hopes aren’t in jeopardy. Thanks, Duke! Appreciate y’all.

How do you think tonight’s game will go? Also, how far do you think the Heels will get in the ACC Tournament? Let us know in the comments below.