UNC vs Virginia Tech: How to watch

UNC took care of business with authority in their win over Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. That earned them the right to face the other Virginia team, Virginia Tech, in the semifinals on Friday. The Hokies squeaked by Clemson in overtime on Wednesday and held on to take out the #2 seed Notre Dame in the quarterfinals to get here.

Currently listed as one of Joe Lunardi’s Next Four Out, Virginia Tech is trying to put together enough of a run with some additional luck elsewhere to get into the NCAA Tournament. Carolina, on the other hand, is playing for fortuitous seeding. It would be huge for the Tar Heels to do enough to clear having to take on the #1 seed in the region in the round of 32. Lunardi currently has them as an 8 seed. Would a win over VT and a trip to the ACC Championship Game be enough to get them to a 7? Stay tuned.

If you aren’t in Barclays tonight, here’s how you can catch the action: