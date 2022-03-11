UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Game Thread

We are just moments away from the North Carolina Tar Heels facing off against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the ACC Tournament. This is the third time that these teams will face off, with the Heels sweeping the regular season meetings. Caleb Love has had consistent success against the Hokies, scoring 20+ points in each meeting. Will he be able to keep that going tonight? We’ll find out soon enough.

What we do know about tonight’s game is the betting line. The Heels are favored by 2.5 points according to DraftKings.com. It’s an interesting line for a team that has won both games, but one also has to figure that Virginia Tech will give the Heels everything they’ve got in this one. They took Clemson to OT before coming out of the second round of the tournament with a victory, and then followed that up by slapping around Notre Dame. The Heels will need to be careful if they don’t want to get sent home early, because the Hokies are a team that’s hungry to win the ACC championship and punch their ticket to the big dance.

The good news is that UNC has been playing really well lately themselves. Brady Manek has been on fire from deep, RJ Davis is playing some of his best basketball, and Armando Bacot is still doing Armando Bacot things. Factor in what Love did in the previous two meetings and Leaky Black’s improved play, and I think the Hokies are in for a surprise. Whoever wins this one will move on to play either Duke or Miami (the winner is unknown at the time of writing this article) for the ACC championship.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with post-game analysis and takes. Until then, Go Heels!