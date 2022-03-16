UNC Podcast: Recapping UNC’s start to March Madness, and the days ahead

Welcome back for another episode of What !n Tar Nation! Tanya Anderson (@tanya__anderson), Brandon Anderson (@THBBrandon), and Julius Emanuel (@UNC_TarHeelFan) are back this week to discuss last week’s ACC Tournament, and preview the NCAA Tournament.

In this episode we will be discussing:

The Virginia and Virginia Tech games in the ACC Tournament, including UNC’s lackluster offensive performance in both games.

Previewing the NCAA Tournament by diving into UNC’s part of the bracket.

We discuss how far we think the Heels can get into the tournament, which just so happens to turn into a Duke roasting fest, because why not?

We’ll be back next week to hopefully discuss UNC’s wins this weekend, but we will also discuss their exit if it comes down to that. We suppose. Stay safe, and Go Heels!