UNC vs. Marquette: How to watch

The North Carolina Tar Heels are taking on the Marquette Golden Eagles later today in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels are coming off of a tough loss against Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament. Their shooting performance left a lot to be desired, and really the Hokies were just the much better team. As for Marquette, they are coming off of a 74-63 loss to Creighton in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament.

For the Heels to win this game, things have to start and end with feeding Armando Bacot as much as possible. Marquette is going to play the Tar Heels physical, which means that Bacot is going to have to be able to bang around in the paint, fight for rebounds, and send Shaka Smart’s guys to the line as much as possible. Brady Manek will also be key in this game, as he has arguably been the best shooter as of late. A lot of why Virginia Tech was able to take over the game in the manner that they did is because Manek had a poor shooting night, so his ability to knock down shots from deep in this one will be key.

Should the Heels win this one, they will take on the winner of the Baylor/Norfolk State game. Will they be able to put away the Golden Eagles? We’ll find out soon, and here’s how you can watch the action.