UNC Basketball: Marquette Game Thread - NCAA Tournament First Round

UNC kicks off their NCAA Tournament this afternoon when they meet Marquette in Fort Worth, Texas. These 8/9 games can be pretty nerve-wracking, but we’ve seen that UNC has the ability to win big games when they are giving 100% effort.

If there is one place where UNC should have a big advantage over the Golden Eagles, it’s on the boards. Carolina enters the tournament ranked 35th in the country in rebounds per game. Marquette, on the other hand, is 263rd. The Tar Heels are also 40th in the country, averaging 77.5 points per game. Marquette is slightly behind them at 98th with 74.4 points per game.

Carolina will hope their shots are falling better than they were in their last game against Virginia Tech. The Golden Eagles are also proficient at forcing turnovers and UNC has not protected the ball at times this season. That will be big in limiting easy points for Marquette.

As always, we’ll be back after the game with a complete roundup of the happenings. Until then...

Go Heels!